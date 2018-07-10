George Clooney Hospitalized After Scooter Crash in Italy

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 4:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2017 Toronto Film Festival, George Clooney

Michelle Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

George Clooney was injured today after his scooter was hit by a car on the Italian island of Sardinia, police and hospital officials confirmed to NBC News. The 57-year-old was taken to a hospital in the city of Olbia. But, as his injuries were not serious, he was quickly discharged, a health official said. E! News later spoke to the Academy Award winner's rep, who said, "George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine."

George was riding his scooter near Olbia at around 8:15 a.m. local time when a car cut across his path at an intersection and struck him, Carabinieri Lt. Alberto Cicognani said. An ambulance then transported George to John Paul II Hospital, and he suffered "trauma to his knee," according to local media. George was given an MRI scan at the hospital, NBC News said, and his wife, barrister Amal Clooney, rushed to his side, local newspaper La Nuova Sardegna reported.

Cicognani also said George, who was honored last month at the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute, was "not seriously injured" as a result of Tuesday's incident.

Photos

Ouch! Injured Celebs

George, who has a home in Lake Como, is staying on the Italian island while he stars in Catch 22. He is also directing and producing Hulu's high-profile WWII series, written by Luke Davies and David Michôd and based on the Joseph Heller novel. Other cast members include Christopher Abbott, Pico Alexander, Kyle Chandler, Julie Ann Emery, Tessa Ferrer, Rafi Gavron, Giancarlo Giannini, Gerran Howell, Hugh Laurie, Harrison Osterfield, Graham Patrick Martin, Jay Paulson, Lewis Pullman, Jon Rudnitsky, Daniel David Stewart and Austin Stowell.

(E! and NBC News are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ George Clooney , Injury And Illness , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Denies Fawning Over Donald Trump When He Was a Show Guest

Kristin Cavallari, 102

Kristin Cavallari at Wit’s End With ''Strong Personality'' Shannon on Very Cavallari: ''It Takes a Lot to Corral Her''

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon Getting Her Own Unscripted Series Shine On with Reese

Cheryl Cole, Syco Summer Party

Cheryl Cole Resurfaces at Simon Cowell's Party After Liam Payne Split

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Still Doesn't Follow Fiancée Hailey Baldwin on Instagram

MTV The Challenge, Feature

MTV's The Challenge: How the Cast and Theme For Each Season Is Really Picked

The Office, Jim and Pam

A Tribute to The Office's Jim and Pam, John Krasinski's Other Beautiful Marriage

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.