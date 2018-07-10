This Is Why the Original Queer Eye, Hannah Montana and More of Your Favorite Shows Aren't on Netflix

When Queer Eye debuted on Netflix at the beginning of the year, bringing the show back to the small screen for the first time in over a decade, a logical question followed:

How can we watch the original?

It wasn't that we didn't love the new Fab Five. Rather, it was our love for them and those first eight episodes of the revival that was responsible for reigniting our obsession with a reality TV franchise we once thought had strictly become a thing of the past. And it seemed only natural that someone would want to capitalize on our revived affection and make the five seasons of the original iteration, which aired on Bravo from 2003 to 2007, available, if for nothing else than to hold us over until new episodes of the revival arrived.

And yet, nothing.