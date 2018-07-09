The Bachelorette: There's a First Time for Everything, Including Conch and Sea Planes

Let it be known: Chris Harrison loves the Bahamas.

He's been there before, you see, and thus he's shocked when he meets someone who hasn't been there before, like Becca Kufrin, of The Bachelorette.

"You've never been here before?" he asked incredulously as they sat down in a sun-soaked hotel room.

"My first time!" Becca confirmed, and Chris deemed her excitement "infectious."

"I'm feeling like I'm here for the first time again too."

We get it, Chris Harrison and the Bahamas. We wanna go there too.

We also get the little nods to what Becca was about to learn in this episode, particularly relating to the fact that Colton has not yet had his first time. She's a Bahamas virgin, he's a regular virgin, it's all fine.

When she picked Colton for the first Bahamas one-on-one, the other guys were simultaneously disappointed and intrigued. How would Becca react to Colton's virginity? Would he even tell her? Would it just be too much for her to handle??