Why Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer, Is a Style Star to Watch

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 4:48 PM

Princess Diana would be proud.

Not only are her daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, redefining royal style with a modern perspective—but her niece Lady Kitty Spencer is now officially one to watch on many fashion lists. The 27-year-old daughter of Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, already has a signature look. However, if this is this the first you're hearing of Kitty's sartorial prowess, here's what you need to know.

She's Dripping in Dolce & Gabbana: The lady is often wearing the Italian brand—not only because Kitty has a relationship with the fashion house (she's walked its runways and was featured in a campaign), but the aristocrat has a penchant for intricate prints and patterns, traditionally feminine silhouettes and bold colors—things D&G excels at.

Fun fact: Luxury jeweler Bvlgari also counts Lady Spencer as a brand ambassador. Past faces of the brand include Bella Hadid and Lily Aldridge, two forces to behold in fashion.

Prints Per Usual: There seemingly hasn't been a print Kitty doesn't like, wearing everything from florals to playing cards to even oversize cherubs. This is how she expresses her personal flair in a traditionally simple style society; however, every look is always pulled off with the perfect amount of sophistication.

Feminine Details: She is a lady, after all! Prince William and Prince Harry's first cousin has a penchant for all things ruffled, pleated, laced, embroidered or appliqued. For her, the devil is in the details. If she does opt for a simple frock, be rest assured that her accessories will feature her bold personality in some beaded way or another.

To see all her best looks, click through.

Lady Kitty Spencer's Best Looks

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

