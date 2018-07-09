Kourtney Kardashian Takes on Mommy Shamers During Family Vacation

Don't mess with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently on vacation in Italy, and yes, her three kids are with her. On Sunday, Kourtney posted a photo of herself on a yacht in Portofino with the caption, "just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu?"

In response to the photo, one Instagram user commented, "Where are your kids?" To which Kourtney replied, "My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern."

Kourtney, who shares kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick, arrived in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima in late June and has been sharing pics from the trip on social media ever since.