Why Selena Gomez Wasn't the Woman for Justin Bieber After All

They swore at the time they were just friends ("We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that," she told E! News), but the attraction was growing. By the time a pal was characterizing their coupling as "more than just a fling" in early 2016, Bieber was reaching for the right words to define it as well.

You see, he'd learned a bit from his rollercoaster romance with Gomez. He wasn't going to recklessly dive into this union, hands in the air. Though he described the Drop the Mic host as "someone I really love" in his February 2016 GQ profile, he was careful not to label the connection they shared. "I don't want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I'm only theirs, only to be hurt in the end," he shared. "Right now in my life, I don't want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don't want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility."

This wasn't about being free to party with groupies, he insisted, but rather a different, and dare we say more mature, way of approaching a relationship. "I know that in the past I've hurt people and said things that I didn't mean to make them happy in the moment," he continued. "So now I'm just more so looking at the future, making sure I'm not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard.… I just don't want to hurt her."