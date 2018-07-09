Kate Middleton Shines in Alexander McQueen at Prince Louis' Christening

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 9:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

It's days like today that make being a mom so special for Kate Middleton.

Earlier today, members of the royal family traveled to The Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace for Prince Louis' christening.

While many eyes were on the 11-week-old royal baby who has not been seen in public since his birth on April 23, fans of the famous family were also curious to see what Kate would be wearing to such a special occasion.

E! News has learned the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a cream Alexander McQueen dress. She completed her look with a hat by Jane Taylor.

Her look complements the color of the royal christening robe.  The handmade replica was made with fine Honiton lace lined with white satin.

Photos

Royal Christenings Through the Years

This certainly isn't the first time the proud mom has worn dresses from the famous designer.

She stepped out in another look from the designer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. And yes, she wore Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton to her own nuptials to Prince William.

During today's celebration, Kate arrived at the church holding a sleeping Prince Louis in her arms. Her husband looked after Prince George and Princess Charlotte who both looked happy and ready to take a few family pictures before the day was over.

In addition to today's christening, Kensington Palace revealed the six people who have been selected to be Prince Louis' godparents.

Prince Williams' close friends Nicholas van Cutsem and Guy Pelly as well as Harry Aubrey-Fletcher will serve as godfathers while Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Kate's cousin Lucy Middleton will serve as godmothers.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Kate Middleton , Prince Louis , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Louis, Christening

Meghan Markle Channels Her Stylish American Roots in Ralph Lauren at Prince Louis' Christening

Bee Shaffer, Francesco Carrozzini

Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Marries Francesco Carrozzini

ESC: Joan Smalls, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Joan Smalls' Go-Anywhere Cami Top Is on Sale!

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Masters Modern Mogul Style and More Best Dressed Looks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle Epitomizes Summer Chic in Yellow Brandon Maxwell Dress

ESC: Dare to Wear, Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts' Lace Top Is the Statement Piece Every Wardrobe Needs

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Tells V Magazine What It's Really Like to Work in the Same Industry as Bella Hadid

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.