Why Queen Elizabeth II Is Missing Prince Louis' Christening

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 8:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Queen Elizabeth II, Ascot Day 1

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While many famous royal faces will gather for Prince Louis' christening today, Queen Elizabeth II won't be one of them. 

Ahead of the newborn's baptism on Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed expected guests for the milestone occasion, including  the Duke of Cambridge's parents, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton. The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harryand Meghan Markle will also be in attendance as will James Middleton, expectant Pippa Middletonand her husband James Matthews

While grandparents, aunts and uncles will all be present for the special day, the little one's regal great-grandmother and great-grandfather will not be taking a seat inside The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. 

As for why, the reason may boil down to a busy schedule. According to the Press Association, it is understood that the couple's decision not to attend is not health-related and had been mutually agreed upon between them and Prince Louis' parents. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Baby

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

While Prince Philip has been retired from royal duty since the fall of 2017, the queen has upcoming centenary celebrations in honor of the Royal Air Force's anniversary on Tuesday and a visit from President Donald Trumpon Friday. 

The queen and prince did attend Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015 as well as Prince George's christening in 2013

However, the baby's six confirmed godparentsNicholas van CutsemGuy PellyHarry Aubrey-FletcherLady Laura MeadeHannah Gillingham and Lucy Middleton—will all of course be in attendance along with their significant others. 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Louis , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Pippa Middleton, Prince Louis Christening

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Dons Baby Blue Dress at Prince Louis' Christening: Outfit Details Revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Louis, Christening

Meghan Markle Channels Her Stylish American Roots in Ralph Lauren at Prince Louis' Christening

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

From Bloody Shoes to Tattoos: How the Game of Thrones Cast Is Saying Farewell

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Christening

Prince Louis' Christening Robe: All the Details

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Christening

Prince Louis' Christening: Photos, Videos and Details on His Baptism

Tab Hunter

Damn Yankees! Actor Tab Hunter Dead at 86

Orange Is the New Black Season 6, OITNB

Orange Is the New Black Season 6 Trailer: It's a New World and the Stakes Have Never Been Higher

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.