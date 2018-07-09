Look Back at Other Royal Christenings Before Prince Louis'

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 7:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Prince Louis is being christened on Monday at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St. James's Palace.

Many members of the royal family are there to celebrate the momentous occasion. In addition to the proud parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the child's older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are there. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are also in attendance as are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge's family is there, too. Her parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, are attending as is her brother James Middleton. Sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant, and her husband James Matthews are there, as well.

However, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are not expected to attend.

The young royal will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed Princess Charlotte and Prince George's christenings. He also officiated Harry and Meghan's wedding vows in May and baptized the Duchess of Sussex in March.

Before the christening begins, here's a look back at other royal christening throughout the years.

Photos

Royal Christenings Through the Years

Per tradition, Louis will wear a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe. The robe was originally made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria. Queen Elizabeth II later commissioned a handmade replica, which George and Charlotte wore on their big days.

This isn't the only tradition William and Kate are expected to uphold. They're also expected to serve their guests christening cake, which is actually a tier from their royal wedding cake.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Louis , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Pippa Middleton, Prince Louis Christening

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Dons Baby Blue Dress at Prince Louis' Christening: Outfit Details Revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Louis, Christening

Meghan Markle Channels Her Stylish American Roots in Ralph Lauren at Prince Louis' Christening

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

From Bloody Shoes to Tattoos: How the Game of Thrones Cast Is Saying Farewell

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Christening

Prince Louis' Christening Robe: All the Details

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Christening

Prince Louis' Christening: Photos, Videos and Details on His Baptism

Tab Hunter

Damn Yankees! Actor Tab Hunter Dead at 86

Queen Elizabeth II, Ascot Day 1

Why Queen Elizabeth II Is Missing Prince Louis' Christening

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.