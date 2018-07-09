Prince Louis' Six Godparents Revealed: All the Details

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 5:16 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have selected Prince Louis' godparents. Kensington Palace revealed the six people asked to fulfill the honorable duty on Monday, July 9—the same day as the young royal's christening.

Little Louis has three godfathers and three godmothers—all of whom are friends or family members of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, you won't find Prince Harry or Meghan Markle on the list. According to Entertainment Tonight, it isn't common for royal siblings to fulfill this role because they already have a special place in their niece's or nephew's life.

To read more about each godparent, check out the list below.

Nicholas van Cutsem

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Nicholas van Cutsem: Van Cutsem is one of William's longtime pals. The two have experienced many major milestones together. According to The Telegraph, William was an usher in Van Cutsem's wedding, and Van Cutsem guarded William and Kate's carriage during the 2011 royal wedding. If the name sounds familiar, it may also be because his daughter, Florence van Cutsem, was a bridesmaid in Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Guy Pelly

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Charge II

Guy Pelly: Like Van Cutsem, Pelly is one of William's friends. In fact, both William and Harry attended Pelly's wedding in Memphis, Tennessee, where they all reportedly had a ball.

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher: Aubrey-Fletcher is another pal of the couple. According to The Telegraph, Aubrey-Fletcher is the son of Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, the eighth Baronet and Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire. The newspaper also claimed he attended Eton College with William and that the Duke of Cambridge was an usher in his wedding, which occurred just before his own 2011 nuptials.

Lady Laura Meade

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Lady Laura Meade: Meade is the wife of James Meade, who is a friend of William. In fact, James was one of several friends to join William on a boys ski trip to the Swiss Alps last year. He is also the godfather to Princess Charlotte. In addition, William was reportedly an usher at the couple's wedding in 2013.

Mrs. Robert Carter, Hannah Gillingham

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Mrs. Robert Carter: Carter is also known as Hannah Gillingham. According to The Telegraph, she is one of the Duchess of Cambridge's friends from Marlborough College.

Lucy Middleton: Middleton is one of Kate's family members—her cousin, to be exact.

Louis will be christened at The Chapel Royal within the grounds of St. James's Palace in London. The young royal will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed Charlotte's and Prince George's christenings.

Several family members will attend the momentous occasion, including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Kate's parents and siblings. However, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will not be in attendance.

 

