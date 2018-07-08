See Hailey Baldwin's Massive Engagement Ring From Justin Bieber

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 5:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Justin Bieber, you did real good. 

E! News has obtained a look at Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring, and it's nothing short of spectacular. Following last night's proposal, the newly engaged lovebirds continued the celebration at Nippers Beach Bar & Grill on Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon. 

It's unclear just how much the pop star dropped on the diamond bauble, but there's no question it must have been a pretty penny! 

Baldwin dressed for the beach in a neon yellow bikini top and denim cut-off shorts as the pair sipped on drinks and basked in their post-engagement bliss. 

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Romance Rewind

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram/@shannon_mcnamara97

An eyewitness told E! News that Justin and Hailey were at the bar for a little less than an hour before word caught on and fans began swarming the pair. "They were really cute and sweet together!" the source shares, adding, "They had to leave because there were so many fans." 

A second insider shares, "They were together at the bar and looked really happy."

Footage shared on social media also showed the couple frolicking and dancing along the sand. 

The 21-year-old model and her future hubby have not publicly addressed the engagement news, but Baldwin has "liked" several congratulatory messages on social media. 

As E! News previously reported, Bieber, 24, got down on one knee in front of a crowd in Baker's Bay. 

"The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard," a source said. "Her face was in shock but you could tell they are both so in love."

Explained a second source, "Justin is happier than ever and wants to be with Hailey. His family is very supportive and know he has been at his best lately. Everyone is very happy for him."

And the bling ain't too bad either! 

—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Justin Bieber , Engagements , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Video of His and Peta Murgatroyd's Private City Hall Wedding

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Is Officially Taken! All the Women He's Romanced Over the Years

Josh Peck, Drake Bell

Drake Bell Visits Drake & Josh House and Discovers It's Gone

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Defends Her and Justin Bieber's Fast Engagements and Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Steven Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Joined Justin Bieber at His 2011 Movie Premiere When They Were Teens

Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Pattie Mallette

How Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Parents Reacted to Their Engagement

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.