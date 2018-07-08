Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged: More Whirlwind Celebrity Romances That Resulted in Proposals

In Hollywood, love can happen in the blink of an eye—or just a matter of a few weeks.

With the news of Hailey Baldwinand Justin Bieber's engagement, yet another famous pair has quickly taken the engagement plunge and decided to tie the knot after a whirlwind romance.

After a few years of dating on and off, the very recently rekindled couple got engaged Saturday night after Bieber popped the question while they were on vacation in Baker's Bay.

"Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her. It was a sudden decision, but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable," a source explained to E! News.

"The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard," the source added. "Her face was in shock, but you could tell they are both so in love."