Queer Eye Season 2 Sweethearts William and Shannan Are Married

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 7:15 PM
After getting engaged on season two of Queer Eye, William Mahnken and Shannan Eller have tied the knot.
Mahnken shared pictures from the couple's beach wedding on Instagram. According to his post, the two exchanged vows in a "small, private ceremony" on June 16. The event took place at sunrise on Amelia Island in Florida.
Naturally, the Netflix show was happy to share the good news.
"Congratulations William and Shannan!" a statement from the show's official Instagram account read alongside photos from the big day. "Thank you for letting us be a part of your love story and we hope that the next phase of your life is filled with love, movies, and a lot of avocado goddess! We Shannan you both."
Fans fell in love with the couple on the most recent season of Queer Eye. After getting some help from the Fab 5—Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness—Mahnken popped the question with a movie-themed proposal.
Knowing his bride enjoys films, he created his own short flick in which he struggled to find the perfect word that summed up his love for her. In the end, he picked her name—Shannan. Of course, the show alluded to this memory in the congratulatory post.
France and Berk also sent along their best wishes.
"I couldn't be happier for them," the style guru wrote in the comments section. "Some of the best people I've had the pleasure of meeting."
"Awwww. Beautiful!!!" the home design expert added.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Tyler Honeycutt Dead at 27: Basketball Player Died From Apparent "Self-Inflicted Injury" After Police Shootout
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?