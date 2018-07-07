Kris Jenner Joins Kourtney Kardashian and Kids in Italy for a Luxurious Yacht Ride

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 6:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Portofino

Cucu / BACKGRID

Kris Jenner is trying to keep up with Kourtney Kardashian's Italian adventure.

The momager and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were photographed joining the reality star and her kids for a yacht ride in Portofino. Kourtney also posted pictures of the mother-daughter duo lounging in style on Instagram. 

"Had some work to do so flew in the momager," she wrote on Saturday.

The reality star also shared photos of her little ones enjoying their time on the water. For instance, 3-year-old Reign Disick seemed to have a blast rocking out to Frank Sinatra tunes while 8-year-old Mason Disick seemed content relaxing on board.

Read

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Join Her Summer Vacation With Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Kris' arrival comes just before Penelope Disick's 6-year-old birthday. While Penelope already celebrated her big day with a joint unicorn party withKim Kardashian's daughter North West, Kourtney also made sure to have a cake onboard for her little girl.

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

It looks like the family enjoyed some fun in the sun off the boat, too. The eldest Kardashian sister shared a video of a luxurious pool oasis.

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Kourtney and the kids have actually been enjoying their time on the yacht for a few days now. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has posted a few other photos of her relaxing on the boat with her kids and boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

While the kids only recently joined the couple on the excursion Younes and Kourtney have been vacationing around Italy for weeks—visiting Rome, Capri and more. A source told E! News the kids have taken a few boat rides and eaten gelato and that they're all having "an amazing and relaxing trip together."

"Younes is great with the kids and enjoys having them around," the insider shared. "They are all comfortable together and look like a very happy family."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Reign Disick , Penelope Disick , Mason Disick , Kris Jenner , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Halsey Breaks Down at First Concert After G-Eazy Split

Queer Eye

Queer Eye Season 2 Sweethearts William and Shannan Are Married

Tyler Honeycutt

Tyler Honeycutt Dead at 27: Basketball Player Died From Apparent "Self-Inflicted Injury" After Police Shootout

Kevin Spacey, Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce Clarifies Comments About "Handsy" Kevin Spacey

Arya Starm, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Bids a Bloody Farewell to Game of Thrones

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has "Perfect Lips" and Didn't Inherit Them From Her

Kaley Cuoco, Shoulder Surgery, Recovery, Instagram

Kaley Cuoco Gives Health Update After Shoulder Surgery: "Ice Is My Best Friend"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.