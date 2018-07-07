Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has "Perfect Lips" and Didn't Inherit Them From Her

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 3:00 PM
Like mother, like daughter?
In a YouTube Q&A video with BFF Jordyn Woods, posted on Friday, Kylie discusses her and Travis Scott's 5-month-old daughter Stormi Webster's physical traits and says the baby has "perfect lips," which she did not inherit from her mom.
"Stormi reminds me, she's my twin. Now she's like, looking a lot more like her dad," Kylie said. "The one thing I was insecure about, she has—she has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn't get those from me."
Kylie, who started getting lip fillers a few years ago, signaled that Stormi inherited her lips from Travis.
Kylie also said that Stormi has big eyes like her.
"I prayed and prayed that she would have like, my big eyes and she was like, the biggest eyes ever," she said.
"She has like, my forehead," she added. "I actually have a 'threehead,' if you didn't know, Kylie fact, no, I really do. I have three- my fourth finger comes down to my eyebrows, so I have a 'threehead' and she has a 'threehead' too. My ears kind of like come out a little bit. She has my ears."
During the Q&A, Kylie also talked about how her body has changed since giving birth to Stormi.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!
Tyler Honeycutt Dead at 27: Basketball Player Died From Apparent "Self-Inflicted Injury" After Police Shootout
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?