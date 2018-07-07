Serena Williams Misses Her Daughter's First Steps While Training for Wimbledon

It's every working mom's sad possible reality.

Serena Williams said on Twitter on Saturday that she missed seeing her and Alexis Ohanian's 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia take her first steps while she was practicing for Wimbledon at the All England Club.

"She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried," Serena tweeted.

On Friday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion beat France's Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 7-6(1) at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round as she continues her pro tennis comeback following her pregnancy. Serena had flown to England with her daughter and shared a photo of the baby sitting on a tennis court.