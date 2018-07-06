Jill Zarin Has a New Boyfriend! All the Details on Her First Romance Since Bobby's Death

Jill Zarin is ready to dip her feet into the dating pool.

E! News has exclusively learned that the former Real Housewives of New York City star is dating Gary Brody.

"She is very happy. It's been six months and [her daughter] Ally loves him," a source shared with us.

The new couple, alongside Ally Shapiro, were photographed attending Wimbledon tennis matches this week in London. "We made it!" Jill shared on Instagram Friday morning. "I've waited my whole life to go to #Wimbledon and we are here! @allyshapiro."

In addition, Jill and Gary were spotted together in Miami last month where they enjoyed dinner at NOVIKOV Miami.