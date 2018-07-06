Joanna Gaines Shares the Special Tradition Chip Gaines Continued With Baby No. 5

It's been less than two weeks since Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines welcomed their son Crew into the world, and it looks like the Fixer Upper stars upheld a tradition they've carried out since the birth of their eldest child Drake (now 13).

Joanna explained the time-honored tribute via Instagram on Thursday.

"Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off," she wrote alongside a photo of the proud papa and the newborn, "looks like the tradition lives on. #5."

In addition to Crew and Drake, Chip and Joanna have three other children: Ella, 11; Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay, 8.