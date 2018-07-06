G-Eazy Makes First TV Appearance Since Halsey Split

Just days after Halsey announced their split, G-Eazy took the stage as part of Good Morning America's 2018 Summer Concert Series.

The rapper performed a number of his hits, including "No Limit" and "Me, Myself & I." He even closed out the show with a solo performance of "Him & I"—his collaboration with his now-ex.

It certainly has been a busy time for G-Eazy. The rapper has been promoting his album The Beautiful & Damned, which he said was inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel.

"I was reading the book when I was making the album," G-Eazy said. "I'm a fan of his writing."

Even though the album features 20 tracks, G-Eazy said he actually recorded more than 100.

"They're somewhere," he said. "They may come out one day. We'll see."

In fact, the rapper said he's been so busy getting ready for the next leg of his tour that his "head is kind of spinning."