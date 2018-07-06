Why Tia and Tamera Mowry Seem to Be Having More Fun Than Everyone Else in Hollywood

They may just be winning at the Hollywood game as well. While the 32-year-old Full House alumni reacted to an adolescence spent largely in the spotlight by shunning social media and retreating from the public eye, the Mowrys have leaned in hard. Twenty-five years after they vaulted into public consciousness as twins separated at birth on the beloved sitcom, Sister, Sister, they're still small screen regulars with Tia notching a slew of credits since her six-year stint on The Game, plus her Cooking Channel series Tia Mowry at Home, and Tamera serving as one of four cohosts on the long-running talk show The Real.

In comparison to the fashion designers' decision to grant just the rare interview about their clothing lines, the Mowrys are such open books that Tia uploads weekly videos to her YouTube channel Quick Fix and Tamera riffs on everything from her marriage to her struggle with self-confidence on her blog. Things get even more personal on The Real where she once revealed she and husband Adam Housely produced their own sex tape, a video she'd dub Sweet and Juicy were she to ever market it. (Which, for the record, she won't: "I don't like watching it!")

And you would never catch them badmouthing the show that made them household names. Just as swept up in '90s nostalgia as their fans, the twins—marking their 40th birthday today, an occasion they recently celebrated with a Napa bash—are fighting hard to get a remake on the air. "Everything is put into place. We just need a home," Tia recently told People, adding that they've already got the cast and a writer on board, they're just trying to lock in a network. "People are so invested, and we do not want to let our fans down," she continued. "We're like little elves in there working our butts off to try to get this show running. And if you know me or my sister, we never give up, so it's gonna happen."