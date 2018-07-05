Kaley Cuoco Undergoes Shoulder Surgery Just Five Days After Her Wedding

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 2:42 PM
A honeymoon in the hospital? Such was the case for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook.
Less than a week after the Big Bang Theory star and professional equestrian tied the knot, the newlyweds found themselves not on the beach in Hawaii or Turks and Caicos, but recovering from shoulder surgery.
Kaley revealed Thursday that she underwent a procedure to correct an undisclosed medical issue, but was in great spirits as she joked the lovebirds were enjoying every minute of their "#shouldersurgeryhoneymoon."
The actress took to Instagram with a selfie Karl snapped after her anesthesia wore off, writing, "When your 'honeymoon' is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery—thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems."
@normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much honey but wow! #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon
A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on
And boy did Karl deliver! Cuoco's 3.7 million Instagram followers were directed to her hubby's page, which is full of photos and videos from before and after the surgery. In one photo, Kaley has tears in her eyes as she grimaces at the camera. "Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow," Karl teased. "Well @normancook yours is memorable."
He also posted a video of Kaley in the midst of a deep sleep on the ride home, describing her as a "distressed walrus." Added Cook, "I love you so much but wow!"
Claudia Craig Photography
Of course, Kaley and Karl are stilling riding last Saturday's wedding high, when hundreds of their nearest and dearest gathered for a one-of-a-kind ceremony at the groom's horse ranch in San Diego. The 32-year-old looked absolutely breathtaking in a custom bridal gown by Reem Acra, which E! News previously reported took 400 hours to make and featured hand embroidered floral details.
And while Kaley gave Karl full permission to put her on blast after surgery, we'd like to think his awe-inspiring wedding vows (which can be read here) made up for those playful jabs.
Wishing Kaley a speedy recovery! (But keep the selfies coming, Karl.)
