This Outdoor Barware Will Make Your Summer Plans Even Better

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 2:10 PM
We're big fans of summer, but this is nothing we haven't shared with you before.
We can list off countless reasons why the hottest time of the year is the best time of the year, but we won't do that right now. That's only because we're hyper focused on what we'll be up to this summer: entertaining.
Whether you planning an ultra-casual beach day, throwing a backyard BBQ or going full force with a house party, you're going to need a few outdoor-friendly items to make it an experience worth remembering.
BUY IT: Copper Mug Co Copper 13 oz. Tumbler, $51
BUY IT: Sorbus Outdoor Beverage Heavy Duty Drink Holder Stakes, $26
BUY IT: True Brands Traveler Wine Tumbler 16 oz. Plastic, $15
BUY IT: The Beistle Company Plastic Coconut Every Day Glasses, $8
BUY IT: Certified International Diamond 5 Piece Plastic Assorted Glassware Set, $32
BUY IT: Fiesta 16 oz. Stainless Steel Every Day Glasses, $40
BUY IT: Old Dutch International 16 Oz. Solid Copper Moscow Mule Mug, $40
BUY IT: Bay Isle Home Belmont Tiki Acrylic Every Day Glass, $45
BUY IT: LipLidz 10 oz. Plastic Cocktail Glass, $40
BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Acrylic Drinkware, $24
BUY IT: NAMBÉ Nara Ice Bucket & Scoop, $100
BUY IT: Solid Copper 32 oz. Smoothie Cup, $24
BUY IT: Hydro Flask 10-Ounce Rocks Cup, $21
BUY IT: Solid Copper Brass Stem 6 oz. Martini Glass, $39
BUY IT: RSVP-INTL Endurance® 8 oz. Stainless Steel Cocktail Glass, $22
BUY IT: NewAge Products Outdoor Kitchen Bar Serving Cart, $900
BUY IT: Efird Outdoor Modern Bar Serving Cart, $135
BUY IT: Cathy's Concepts Cactus Set of 4 Coasters, $48
BUY IT: Cathy's Concepts Wooden Wine Trough, $128
We're not calling you Martha Stewart or anything, but this will get you pretty darn close (just sayin'.)
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
