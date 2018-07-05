Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrate the Fourth of July at the White House

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 10:11 AM
Donald Trump Jr. celebrated the Fourth of July by bringing his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to the White House.
The commander-in-chief's eldest son shared photos of the couple enjoying the holiday on Instagram.
"A very Happy 4th of July to everyone!" he wrote alongside a photo of him wrapping his arm around the Fox News host. "It was great meeting all the veterans and active duty service members visiting the White House! Today is America's birthday, and we are making it GREAT again! #fourthofJuly #weekend usa."
In addition to speaking with veterans and active duty service members, the two took a moment to talk to Trump Jr.'s father President Donald Trump.
Guilfoyle also shared a photo of them holding hands and posted a video of them watching the fireworks.
Rumors of the couple's romance started spreading in May after they were spotted arriving together at a party for U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell. Since then, the two have seemingly confirmed their relationship status via social media. Both Trump Jr. and Grulifoyle have shared pictures of them attending a Brett Michaels concert, fishing and shooting.
Oh oh I think we have a natural. From 22 LR to 6.5 Creedmoor to 375 ELR at 2000 yards @kimberlyguilfoyle was on point this weekend in Montana... she didn’t miss a target! She also had a bit of a lead foot and addiction to the mud with the Razor. 😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸😂 good times. #montana #shooting #longrange #mt #offroad #outdoors
A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on
Always great catching up with my good friend @bretmichaelsofficial and all the boys from @poison. You can’t find a cooler group of guys who love their fans and do so much for our vets. Great show last night on Long Island. #hairmetal #80s #90s #rock
A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on
Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump announced their divorce in March after 12 years of marriage. They share five children.
Guilfoyle has been married two times—first to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and then to Eric Villency from Villency Design Group. She also has a son.
