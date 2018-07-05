Selena Gomez and David Henrie Reunite at Disneyland on the 4th of July

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 7:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a Disney Channel reunion!

Selena Gomez celebrated the 4th of July with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie. The two stars spent the day at (where else?) Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. 

"Hope everyone had a great 4th of July!" the "Wolves" singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. "Spent mine with some of my favorite people @disney."

Fans will recall Gomez played Alex Russo on the show while Henrie played her brother Justin Russo. Gomez gave a slight nod to their fictitious sibling relationship by captioning one photo "Brudder & sissy" and another "family vacation vibes."

Even though it's been years since their show ended, the celebrity duo have managed to stay friends. Gomez even attended Henrie's wedding in April 2017.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2018

To see how other celebrities celebrated the 4th of July, check out the gallery.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Top Stories , Apple News , Disney
Latest News
Colin Firth, Livia Giuggioli, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Colin Firth's Wife Livia Giuggioli Settles Stalking Case Against Former Fling

Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Wear Matching Outfits in London

House of Cards

House of Cards' Claire Underwood Declared Her Independence and Fans Loved Every Second of It

Andy Dick

Video of Andy Dick Groping Ivanka Trump Resurfaces After New Battery Charges

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Sneak Peek: Abby Clashes With Colette in Front of...Everyone

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 307

Nikki Bella Awkwardly Demotes BFFs From Bridesmaids to Wedding Guests on Total Bellas: ''It's Just Not Gonna Work Out''

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Reveals What It's Really Like to Work in the Same Industry as Bella Hadid

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.