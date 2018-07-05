Selena Gomez and David Henrie Reunite at Disneyland on the 4th of July

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 7:38 AM
It's a Disney Channel reunion!
Selena Gomez celebrated the 4th of July with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie. The two stars spent the day at (where else?) Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
"Hope everyone had a great 4th of July!" the "Wolves" singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. "Spent mine with some of my favorite people @disney."
Fans will recall Gomez played Alex Russo on the show while Henrie played her brother Justin Russo. Gomez gave a slight nod to their fictitious sibling relationship by captioning one photo "Brudder & sissy" and another "family vacation vibes."
Even though it's been years since their show ended, the celebrity duo have managed to stay friends. Gomez even attended Henrie's wedding in April 2017.
To see how other celebrities celebrated the 4th of July, check out the gallery.
