Southern Charm's Chelsea Meissner Sparks Romance Rumors With Nick Dana

Sparks appear to be flying this Fourth of July for one Bravolebrity.

Southern Charm fans couldn't help but notice Chelsea Meissner's latest Instagram post where she posed with sailor Nick Dana.

"To a wild year on tour with the @volvooceanrace family," she wrote on the social media site. "So proud of @vestas11thhourracing and feel fortunate to have had a taste of ‘life at the extreme.'"

While the photo may appear to be innocent, it's the comments from fellow cast members that have fans thinking this could just be Chelsea's new man.

"So happy you found your STALLION!" Cameran Wimberly wrote in the comments section. Chelsea responded, "Sometimes life just gives you the lemonade."