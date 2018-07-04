Southern Charm's Chelsea Meissner Sparks Romance Rumors With Nick Dana

Bravo, Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 4, 2018 3:56 PM
Bravo, Getty Images
Sparks appear to be flying this Fourth of July for one Bravolebrity.
Southern Charm fans couldn't help but notice Chelsea Meissner's latest Instagram post where she posed with sailor Nick Dana.
"To a wild year on tour with the @volvooceanrace family," she wrote on the social media site. "So proud of @vestas11thhourracing and feel fortunate to have had a taste of ‘life at the extreme.'"
While the photo may appear to be innocent, it's the comments from fellow cast members that have fans thinking this could just be Chelsea's new man.
"So happy you found your STALLION!" Cameran Wimberly wrote in the comments section. Chelsea responded, "Sometimes life just gives you the lemonade."
Bravo
Naomie Olindo added, "Oooooooooooooohhhhh" while friend of the show Victoria Bolyard commented, "And the stars aligned. So happy for you lady."
Kathryn Dennis would like the photo as well as Chelsea's co-star and ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll.
So who exactly is this new guy that has everyone singing "Ba Ba Doo?"
According to social media, Nick is a Sailor for Vestas 11th Hour Racing in the Volvo Ocean Race. He lives in Rhoda Island and is a Gemini.
As to where this leads Chelsea and Austen, perhaps viewers have another big reason to watch the Southern Charm finale airing July 12 at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?