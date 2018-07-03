How Halsey and G-Eazy's Love Story Became Undeniable On and Off Stage

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 3:58 PM
In the end, Halsey and G-Eazy were less than fine.
For those who missed the big news, the "Bad at Love" singer confirmed on Instagram Stories that her romance with the rapper is over for the time being.
"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature, I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour."
She continued, "I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."
While some fans were preparing for the news after Halsey deleted many of her Instagram posts with the artist, the sudden split still caught many by surprise. After all, it's been a special year for the pair filled with romantic moments.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Back in August 2017, the talented artists sparked romance rumors after Halsey referred to the rapper as her "baby" in an Instagram post.
And while G-Eazy previously told Paper Magazine that they met "at a party," his leading lady provided a bit more info at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
"He was just really persistent," she shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. Okay I like you back.' I'm glad I did."
There also was a small, little single called "Him and I" that became a big, massive track on radio stations across the country. Perhaps it was the heartfelt lyrics. Maybe it was the chemistry that the pair displayed when they performed the track together. Whatever the case may be, fans were convinced there was something special between the twosome.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
"We could talk for hours endlessly," G-Eazy previously shared with Paper. "She's been through a lot in her personal life, in her professional life. It shocks me all the time that she's as young as she is, because even I'll forget sometimes and think she's my age and forget that she's five years younger."
Despite busy careers, the pair would always make it a priority to spend time together. Whether attending New York Fashion Week or dressing up for Halloween together, the pair shared plenty of happy memories.
And whenever someone had a reason to celebrate, the other would be close by cheering them on.
"She's a queen. I think the world of her for real," G-Eazy shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards shortly after "Him and I" went No 1 on Top 40 radio. "And to get to share a song like this with the person I'm actually in love with and actually dating is dope."
Moving forward, the performers are both hitting the road this summer for various concerts across the country.
And for the record, nobody in this relationship is bad at love. After all, we can't blame them for tryin' to make it work.
