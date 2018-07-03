David Foster Proposes to Katharine McPhee! Relive Their Relationship Timeline

Katharine McPheeis a bride-to-be!

Hours ago, the American Idol runner-up confirmed that music mogul David Foster had proposed after more than a year of dating. McPhee shared a text conversation with a friend on Instagram, revealing that Foster popped the question on a mountain in Capri, Italy during a moonlight stroll.

And while she's yet to unveil what it's expected to be one incredible diamond bauble, an insider describes the engagement ring as "very elegant and large."

"They are both very happy and over-the moon-excited," adds the source. "Katharine has been wanting this for a while now. David has been planning the engagement, but has kept it very secretive. Only a few family members knew about his plans."