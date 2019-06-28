Katharine McPhee and David Foster: How the Unlikely Couple Beat the Odds and Found Love

But as the first half of the year went by, with the couple attending Elton John's Oscar viewing party and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala together, Foster supporting McPhee as she made her Broadway debut in Waitress, and just the usual progression of an authentic relationship unfolding, something changed. And suddenly, marriage was just what each wanted from the other. "Katherine has been wanting this for a while now," a source revealed to E! News shortly after the pair revealed that he'd popped the question while on holiday in Europe. "David has been planning the engagement, but has kept it very secretive. Only a few family members knew about his plans."

"They are both very happy and over the moon excited," our source continued, adding, "David's children are all very accepting of Katherine now, and are very happy for their Dad."

The path to love is often winding and makes very little sense. But when it's right, it's right and when you know, you just know. And it's clear that, finally, these two did. Unfortunately, the path to the altar after the engagement didn't come without its own nonsensical and downright tragic speed bump.

Just weeks after McPhee and Foster announced they were engaged, the singer took to Instagram to share the sad news that her father, Daniel McPhee, had passed away. "I can't believe I'm even writing this...But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning," she wrote alongside a photo of her with her father. "We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated."