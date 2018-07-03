Remy Ma Announces Pregnancy During Vow Renewal With Papoose

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 3, 2018 10:53 AM

Remy Ma, Papoose, 2018 BET Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Remy Ma and Papoose have a lot to celebrate. 

After the rappers walked down the aisle to renew their vows, the couple revealed they're expecting a child. 

Remy Ma started the announcement by saying, "And although we told you all guys we were bringing you out here to renew our vows, which we are, we also wanted all of our family here when we told you guys…"

Papoose then rubbed his bride's belly and said "We're going to have a baby!"

According to Remy Ma's Instagram post, the star is four months pregnant. While this is the couple's first child together, they both have children from previous relationships.

The happy news comes about a year after Remy Ma revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

Read

Remy Ma Just Reignited Her Feud With Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards

The two stars were set to tie the knot in 2008 while Remy Ma was in jail. The "All the Way Up" star was sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting a woman outside of a nightclub. She was convicted of assault, weapon possession and attempted coercion and spent six years behind bars.

However, the Love & Hip Hop stars ended up tying the knot in a televised wedding in 2016.

According to Remy Ma's Instagram the bride pulled the wedding together in just 72 hours. She wore a two-in-one gown by Karen Sabag for her big day and enjoyed a pastel-colored cupcake tower with butterfly cookies. 

It looks like it was a special day for all.

"Oh yea...& then this happened," Remy Ma wrote on Instagram. "I've been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way. Sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I'm soooo much better now." 

After thanking her team, the star thanked her friends and family for joining the couple for the big day.

"Thank you to all my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn't make it—u were there in my heart," she added.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

