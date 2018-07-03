Amber Heard Slammed for "Racist" Tweet About ICE Checkpoint

Amber Heard wanted to be heard Tuesday—and it backfired.

Unfortunately, her message about Immigration and Customs Enforcement was lost in translation. The 32-year-old actress took to Twitter just after midnight, writing, "Just heard there's an ICE checkpoint in hollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight." Amid criticism that her tweet was "racist," Heard deleted the message after she landed in Paris around 8:30 a.m. PT. Without apologizing, she later tried to explain herself, writing, "With this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues. Its hard for everyone to not be negatively affected by this subject n some way."

"Checkpoints on your home streets….Is this the 'great' America we're aiming for?" Heard wondered overnight, 10 minutes after she published her incendiary tweet. "Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don't feel like the 'land of the free' our immigrant ancestors built."