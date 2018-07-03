Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged!

The 34-year-old actress and the 68-year-old music producer are set to tie the knot, McPhee's rep confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday. The couple has been linked since last year, but have played coy on the relationship speculation.

According to McPhee's Instagram, the couple is currently on vacation in Italy together, where the proposal reportedly took place.

Back in March, the duo did enjoy a date night at Elton John's Oscar party. McPhee and Foster were photographed inside the viewing party after he first walked the carpet solo. He then met up with McPhee inside where they enjoyed dinner side by side at the same table.