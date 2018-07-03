Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off Family Photo Criticism

Chrissy came under fire again later that afternoon after she pretended to shoplift inside a Sephora store. In an Instagram video, she nonchalantly stuffed a haircare product into her cleavage as she strolled through the store. "@theouai," she wrote in the caption. The company commented, "Damn next time you need a product just hit us up." After she was accused of setting a bad example for Luna, who was on her hip, Chrissy amended her caption, writing, "EDIT: DO NOT EVER STEAL OR PRETEND TO STEAL YOUR FRIEND'S @THEOUAI TESTERS IN FRONT OF EMPLOYEES. ONE, BECAUSE IT'S WRONG, BUT TWO, IT WILL STARTLE EXTREMELY ANNOYING PEOPLE INTO BEING EXTREMELY OFFENDED ON THE 'GRAM."

In another update, she joked, "I am currently scrubbing pots in the back of a Sephora."

Chrissy's husband, John Legend, has yet to comment on the backlash she's currently receiving on social media. "I'm very accustomed to what she's saying on Twitter. I'm very entertained by it," the "Good Night" singer explained to E! News three years ago. "I love it. I'm her biggest fan."