Harvey Weinstein Could Face Life in Prison for New Sexual Assault Charges

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 7:12 PM

Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on additional sexual assault charges, Manhattan D.A. Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Monday. 

A Grand Jury charged the disgraced movie producer with one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a woman in 2006, and two counts of predatory sexual assault. The latter carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Weinstein's attorney tells E! News in a statement his client plans to plea not guilty. 

"Mr. Weinstein maintains that all of these allegations are false and he expects to be fully vindicated," Ben Brafman says, "Furthermore, to charge Mr. Weinstein as a predator when the interactions were each consensual is simply not justified." 

In late May, Weinstein was charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for alleged incidents involving two separate women in 2013 and 2004. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in New York City, and currently remains free on bail. 

D.A. Vance added in today's statement, "A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York's Penal Law. This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373."

More than 80 women have come forward with a range of sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein within the past year. Aside from the numerous criminal complaints, a class action lawsuit was also recently filed by three women against the Hollywood insider. 

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. 

