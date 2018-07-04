They Do! 8 Hollywood Couples Who Got Married on the Fourth of July

Barbecues, pool days and fireworks easily make the Fourth of July one of our favorite holidays.

But not everyone enjoys the summer celebration the traditional way. For some Hollywood stars, they take the opportunity to celebrate love that lasts a lifetime.

Contrary to popular belief, it appears that getting married on a holiday isn't a relationship curse—just look at Victoria Beckham and David Beckham who are celebrating their 19-year anniversary today.

Plus, it makes sure you never forget your special day. Ozzy Osbourne has said he married wife Sharon Osbourne on the date because it would make sure he would always remember their anniversary.

Take a look at the gallery below to see how eight celeb couples tied the knot on America's birthday.