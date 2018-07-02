Lucy Hale Sparks Romance Rumors With Ryan Rottman

Lucy Hale may have just revealed her pretty little summer romance.

Earlier today, the Pretty Little Liars star stepped out for a morning coffee run to Starbucks. But instead of making the trip solo, the actress brought along fellow actor Ryan Rottman.

Wearing 7 For All Mankind jeans and a pink tank-top, Lucy looked ready for summer in her shades and ice-cold beverage.

As for Ryan, he opted for water while wearing ripped denim jeans and a sweater.

While they may make a fashionable pair, many can't ignore the fact that photographers spotted them holding hands at one point in their Monday morning outing.