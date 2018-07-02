Cheryl Cole Addresses ''Nasty'' Rumors About Her Split From Liam Payne

Cheryl Coleis setting the record on her breakup from Liam Payne.

One day after the British couple announced their split, the notoriously private Girls Aloud singer shared a message with her 6.4 million Twitter followers.

Addressing reports that her mother, Joan Callaghan, drove a wedge between the pair and pushed them to separate, Cheryl wrote in a statement, "I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam."

"I don't know why they involve her in stories about me," she continued. "I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn't deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her."