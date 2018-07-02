I Am the Night: The 13 Coolest Shots From Patty Jenkins' TNT Series Starring Chris Pine

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 12:44 PM
I Am the Night, which is not a show about Batman but is directed by Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins, is coming to TNT this January and it looks really slick and pretty. And we're not just talking about its star Chris Pine.
Pine and his Wonder Woman director are back together again for the six-part series inspired by true events. The series tells the story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who was given away at birth. As she begins to investigate her past, she follows a "sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel [Jefferson Mays], a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery," TNT said in a release.
Pine, who is also an executive producer on the series, plays Jay Singletary, a former Marine who is now a hack reporter/paparazzo. The show also stars Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Dylan Smith, Golden Brooks, Justin Cornwell and Jay Paulson. It's an even bigger Wonder Woman reunion with Connie Nielsen part of the cast. Sam Sheridan wrote five of the six episodes about the life of Fauna Hodel. Jenkins is executive producer and serving as director on some of the episodes. Carl Franklin, a veteran of Homeland and House of Cards, is also directing and serving as executive producer.
The period drama looks stunning, thanks in part to Pine's blue peepers. See some of the shots that caught our eye below and the full trailer above.
Shirtless Chris Pine alert!
Chris Pine pulls up next to you on the road. What do you do?
Where were you when you fell into Chris Pine's eyes?
Reminder: You're getting Chris Pine on a weekly basis in I Am the Night.
I Am the Night premieres January 2019 on TNT.
