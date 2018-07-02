Watch Mila Kunis Crack Up Reading Lines From That '70s Show

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 11:35 AM
It's been a few years since Mila Kunis played Jackie Burkhart on That ‘70s Show, but the 34-year-old actress hasn't lost her touch.
In a new video for Cosmopolitan, the star revisited her character and read a few of her classic lines.
"Jackie always was very smart guys," she said at one point. "She clearly had her sh-t together."
While Kunis admitted a few of her lines were "not appropriate" and would "not fly today," many of the zingers gave her a laugh. For instance, she cracked up when she read this line: "I'm not strong, but I know a lot of ways to destroy men emotionally."
"I think my husband can concur," Kunis said, referencing her spouse and former co-star Ashton Kutcher.
Kai Z Feng for Cosmopolitan
All jokes aside, Kunis and Kutcher have many fond memories from the show. In fact, the Bad Moms star once told People that Kutcher was her first kiss.
"I was like, ‘Oh, he's so cute, it's the Calvin Klein model!' " she told the magazine. "Then I was like, ‘I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him."
Luckily, Kutcher calmed her nerves.
"Ashton was so nice," she continued. "He just made jokes and gave me funny little compliments. He made me laugh."
Now, the stars are married and share two kids: a daughter named Wyatt and a son named Dimitri. Even though the celebrity couple grew up in the limelight, reading rumors about their personal life never gets easy.
"I genuinely don't know what's written about me...other than I know that I'm pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year," Kunis told Cosmopolitan for its August cover story. "I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I'm like, Oh boy, okay!... The only thing that's upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused… At one point when I was pregnant, [the tabloids] said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand. Although my dad is always very hopeful that the pregnancies are true. He's always like, 'Is there really another?'"
Watch the video to see Kunis revisit her classic character.
Also, check out Cosmopolitan's latest issue to read more of Kunis' interview.
