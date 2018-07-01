Beyoncé Werks It Out After Stage Malfunctions During On The Run II Concert in Poland

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 7:43 PM

Bey came to slay no matter how she had to get there!

On Saturday night, Beyoncé had a bit of a hiccup at the end of her and Jay-Z's On the Run II concert in Warsaw, Poland. Fans at the show were quick to catch the superstar singer and her people when they had to think fast after the flying stage malfunctioned, bringing in a ladder so that the mom of three could get to the floor. 

Concert-goer Kuba Kuca, who caught the whole thing, posted a YouTube video of the stage malfunction and wrote, "Beyonce's flying stage got broken at the end of the show in Warsaw and she had to walk down on a ladder. She also gave us a little cute dance!"

That's why she's a pro!

Photos

Beyoncé's On the Run Tour II Fashion Is Lit

Beyonce, On the Run II tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

In March, the superstar twosome surprised the world when they announced they were going on tour together yet again.

On June 6, the couple kicked off their On the Run II tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Cardiff's sellout show included more than 40 hits from "Bonnie & Clyde" to "Drunk in Love."

Here's the never-ending set list: "Holy Grail", "Part II (On the Run)", "'03 Bonnie & Clyde", "Drunk in Love", "Clique", "Irreplaceable", "Diva"/"Dirt Off Your Shoulder", "On to the Next One", "F**kWithMeYouKnowIGotIt", "***Flawless", "Feeling Myself", "Top Off", "Naughty Girl", "Big Pimpin'", "Run This Town", "Baby Boy", "You Don't Love Me", "Bam", "Hold Up"/"Countdown", "Sorry"/"Me, Myself & I", "99 Problems", "Ring the Alarm", "Don't Hurt Yourself", "I Care", "4:44", "No Church in the Wild", "Song Cry"/"Manyfacedgod", "Resentment", "Family Feud", "Upgrade U", "N-ggas in Paris", "Beach Is Better", "Formation", "Run the World (Girls)", "Public Service Announcement", "The Story of O.J.", "Déjà-Vu", "Show Me What You Got", "Crazy in Love", "Freedom", "U Don't Know", "Perfect Duet" and "Young Forever."

Take a look at all of the On the Run II tour dates HERE!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Top Stories , Apple News
