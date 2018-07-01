Priyanka Chopra Is Nick Jonas' Biggest Fan at Brazil Concert

Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas' biggest fan and the two appear to be quite the jet-setting couple!

The Quantico actress cheered on the pop star and filmed him on her phone as he performed at the VillaMix Festival 2018 in Goiânia, Brazil on Saturday. Priyanka, who looked elegant in a burgundy sleeveless crop top and patterned skirt, posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of him onstage, with the caption, "Him [heart eyes emoji.]."

Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, been linked romantically for most than a month and recently returned from a trip to her native India. During their visit, the singer posted on Instagram Stories a video of the actress laughing, with the caption, "Her [heart eyes emoji]."