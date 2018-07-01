Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Glam Ranch Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 8:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

Kaley Cuoco is truly the greatest showwoman when it comes to wedding planning. 

On Saturday night, the Big Bang Theory star and longtime equestrian married Karl Cook in a glamorous ceremony at a horse ranch in San Diego.

"Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two kissing inside a stable decorated with flowers and crystal chandeliers.

The bride wore a white sleeveless lace Reem Acra gown with a matching cape to the outdoor ceremony and a white lace plunging Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit to the reception, which was held indoors and continued well into the early morning. 

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

Cuoco and Cook's pet dog Ruby was carried down the aisle, while dogs Norman and Tank were led on leases. The actress' beloved horses also made an appearance. A giant horseshoe-shaped floral display adorned the ceremony space.

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

The actress' sister Bri Cuoco performed the ceremony and the bride and groom read their own vows. After Bri pronounced the couple husband and wife, she called on guests to raise their shot glasses for a toast.

They had been given customized mini bourbon whiskey bottles upon arrival.

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

Guests included Cuoco's stylist Brad Goreski, actor Daniel Montgomery and TV producer Gary Janetti. Cuoco's friend and makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. She and other guests posted many photos and videos from the wedding.

 

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

The wedding had circus performers such as trapeze artists, fire dancers and performers on stilts, as well as snacks such as cotton candy and popcorn.

There was also a long string light canopy, ice sculptures and a milk and cookie bar that also contained brownies, assorted mini cakes and pies. Guests also dined on burgers with KC² branded into the buns.

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

This is Cuoco's second marriage.

 She got engaged to Karl Cook last November on her 32nd birthday. The two have been together for more than two years.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kaley Cuoco , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC; Street Style, 4th of July Sales

Best 4th of July Sales 2018

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Gibraltar, Honeymoon, 1981

Why Princess Diana's First Months as a Royal Were So Different From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Newlywed Days

QVC Christmas in July

Christmas in July Is Here! 10 QVC Stars Share Their Holiday Gift Picks

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Posts New Photos of Stormi After Saying She's ''Not Sharing'' Pics of Her

Vanessa Paradis, Samuel Benchetrit

Johnny Depp's Ex Vanessa Paradis Marries Director Samuel Benchetrit in France

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is All Smiles Hotel Transylvania 3 Premiere—Her First in Over 2 Years

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.