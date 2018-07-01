Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Glam Ranch Wedding

Kaley Cuoco is truly the greatest showwoman when it comes to wedding planning.

On Saturday night, the Big Bang Theory star and longtime equestrian married Karl Cook in a glamorous ceremony at a horse ranch in San Diego.

"Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two kissing inside a stable decorated with flowers and crystal chandeliers.

The bride wore a white sleeveless lace Reem Acra gown with a matching cape to the outdoor ceremony and a white lace plunging Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit to the reception, which was held indoors and continued well into the early morning.