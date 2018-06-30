Johnny Depp's Ex Vanessa Paradis Marries Director Samuel Benchetrit in France

She's a married woman...

French model and actress Vanessa Paradis , well known for her lengthy relationship withJohnny Depp, has moved on, marrying French film director Samuel Benchetrit in France on Saturday.

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, the duo were wed in a small schoolhouse town hall in Saint-Simeon, a commune which is an hour away from Paris in north-central France. The village has about 900 inhabitants.

According to the publication, about two dozen guests attended the nuptials.

For her big day, the 45-year-old star donned a traditional white dress and a veil. She wore her hair down for the happy event and was greeted by many well-wishers who threw flower petals at the couple after their nuptials. The bridegroom wore a navy blue suit.

The couple met when they worked together on the film Chien. The two became engaged last November, reports People.