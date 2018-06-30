Selena Gomez Is All Smiles Hotel Transylvania 3 Premiere—Her First in Over 2 Years

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 7:31 PM

Selena Gomez

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ever since her secret kidney transplant last summer, Selena Gomez has become a master of laying low—but today she was all about the fun and sun of summer, attending the daytime premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The fun-filled premiere marks her first movie premiere in two and a half years. The last film red carpet she did was for The Fundamentals of Caring premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016.

She may be an A-lister and a jet-setter but this is only the fourth major event that the popstar/actress has attended in 2018.

For today's event, Selena selected a china-patterned Oscar de la Renta crop top and skirt. She accessorized with a $12,000 Tiffany & Co. platinum diamond hoop earrings and a $9,500 Tiffany & Co. diamond cross necklace, which she's been wearing since the Met Gala last month.

The only other events the "Wolves" singer has turned up for this year is the Met Gala, WE Day California and Coach's Fall 2018 runway show.

At the event, she told entertainment journalistMarc Malkin it would be "so soon" before fans got to hear some new music.

Check out which other celebs attended the event, and which ones, like Molly ShannonDavid Spade, Rebecca Gayheart and more, brought along their adorable kiddos!

David Spade, Harper Spade, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

David Spade and Harper Spade

The doting dad takes his tow-headed daughter to the animated film's premiere.

Amber Rose, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Amber Rose and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz

Amber Rose and her son go for matching outfits at the premiere.

Andy Samberg, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Andy Samberg

The funny man looks totally cool and totally non-summery for the premiere.

Jodie Sweetin, Zoie Laurel May Herpin, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Jodie Sweetin and Daughters

The Fuller House star and her daughters Zoie Laurel May Herpin and Beatrix Carlin Sweetin Coyle attend the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's world premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Kathryn Hahn, Mae Sandler, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn and Mae Sandler

The actress and her daughter hit up the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation during Mae's summer vacation! 

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett IV, Alijah Mary Baskett, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett IV and Alijah Mary Baskett

The reality star brings her two kids from her marriage to Hank Baskett along with her to the family friendly premiere.

Lonnie Chavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lonnie Chavis

The This Is Us star smiles wide at the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere.

Molly Shannon, Stella Shannon Chesnut, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Molly Shannon, Stella Shannon Chesnut

The funny lady and her daughter take to the blue carpet at the animated film's premiere.

Rebecca Gayheart, Billie Beatrice Dane, Georgia Dane, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Rebecca Gayheart, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Dane,

Rebecca spends some time with her two daughters at the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere.

Steve Howey, Sarah Shahi, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Steve Howey and Sarah Shahi

The longtime couple and their kids have fun at the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premiere in Los Angeles.  

Tori Spelling, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, world premiere

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling

The reality star attends the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's world premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at Regency Village Theatre.

Selena Gomez

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez

The popstar pops on the blue carpet at the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premiere.

 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation takes a bite out of theaters on July 13.

