Jessica Simpson Celebrates Son Ace's 5th Birthday With a Baseball and Parrot Party

Sat., Jun. 30, 2018

This birthday's is not for the birds!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson definitely got to show off their silly side on Saturday, getting all geared up for their son Ace's baseball-themed birthday party, complete with parrots, which they hilariously dubbed "Parrotdise"!

The mom of two took to social media earlier today to post pics of the family of four, all gussied up in "Green Sox" jerseys and surrounded by parrots. Maxwell and Ace were rocking some seriously colorful hair in the cute pic.

Jessica captioned the wild image, "Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old’s dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox."

Simpson posted another pic from the shoot, showing that she was maybe not quite so at east with her high-flying new friends. 

She captioned the Instagram image, "I'm totally comfortable here."

The popstar-turned-designer is known for her love of over-the-top birthdays for her kids.

Just last month, Jessica threw Maxwell a Greatest Showman-themed "Over the-Top Big Top" party for her 6th birthday.

 Simpson turned her backyard into a 1800s-style circus, complete with a tent, treats and a group of themed performers in character.  

Maxwell daughter drew her inspiration for her bash from Zendaya's role in the December film and sported pink hair and a purple leotard à la the character Anne Wheeler. 

Wham Bam Events put together an actual circus with a unique performance tailored to Maxwell and her love of The Greatest Showman.

Maxwell, Ace and their friends got to learn trapeze, juggling, tight rope walking and "flying."

There was even an optical illusion photo booth that could turn everyone into a real circus performer. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

