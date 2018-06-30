Rob Delaney and Wife Leah Expecting a Baby Five Months After Son's Death

Along with Rob's post, he shared a video in support of England's National Healthcare Service, in which Rob explains, "We had a couple of kids in the US and we had one child here in the UK and we're about to have another and now I know unfortunately that things can go very wrong and so I don't have the attitude like it won't happen to me because it did happen to us."

"Our son Henry passed away in January of this year from cancer and he was a beautiful little boy from the moment he was born until the moment he died."

The actor continued in the heartfelt statement, "And he benefited so much from the healthcare system here and so did we as his parents because while we endured stress that was truly unbelievable.

Delaney added, "We didn't endure the financial stress of wondering are we going to be able to pay for this, are we going to have to move during his treatment because we have to move into a smaller house or move in with relatives ... so that financial stress we didn't have to endure here and what a gift..."