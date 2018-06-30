Counting On's Josiah Duggar Marries Lauren Swanson

Another day, another Duggar wedding!

Earlier today, Counting On's Josiah Duggar married Lauren Swanson at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A rep for the Duggar Family has confirmed the marriage to E! News.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife! Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!," the couple told People.

After the nuptials, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's eighth-born child, 21-year-old son gushed over his blushing bride, telling the publication, “What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”