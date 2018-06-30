Drake Parties at Scorpion Album Release Party in Miami

Drake joined his friends as they made it rain at a release party for his new album Scorpion in Miami on Friday night.

The bash took place at the E11EVEN club. Drake showed up around 4:30 and entered via a side door, an eyewitness told E! News. He arrived with a crew of about 50 people from his OVO record label, including fellow rapper PartyNextDoor and producer and songwriter Murda Beatz. The group had a blast at the party, throwing money in the air from their VIP table.

The DJ played Drake's entire Scorpion album. The rapper himself, however, did not jump on the microphone or even address the crowd and did not interact with any of the women. He and his crew remained there for a few hours.