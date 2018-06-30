Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are the Cutest Shopping Couple

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 10:45 AM

If there were an award to be given for the cutest shopping couple, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson would definitely win it.

The fan-favorite engaged pair posted on their Instagram Stories photos and videos of each other acting adorable on a shopping trip in New York City on Friday.

Davidson shared a photo of the two inside a car, with him wearing a pink hat and sticking out his tongue.

"Hat? Check," he wrote.

Grande posted a selfie video of the two goofing around some more in the vehicle.

The couple headed to a Sephora store. Grande shared a video of the two crouching in one of the makeup aisles and then standing and making silly gestures at a swarm of paparazzi crowded outside the windows.

Also on Friday, Grande posted a photo of an old, viral photo of a rat standing in front of a toy wooden vanity, writing, "Me doing my own makeup in our apartment."

The singer had two weeks ago teased on social media that she and Davidson had gotten a New York apartment together.

The pair's shopping trip comes a day after they were photographed sharing a kiss on the streets of New York City, marking their first major PDA.

Davidson confirmed his and Grande's relationship on Instagram in late May and their engagement was made public earlier this month.

