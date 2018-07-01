Christmas in July Is Here! 10 QVC Stars Share Their Holiday Gift Picks

Take a look at their picks in our jolly gallery below .

As the shopping network kicks off their month-long Christmas in July celebration filled with special guests, sweepstakes and impressive sales, we decided to ask some familiar faces at the Q what they would give as gifts later this year.

Need some food and wine for your family dinner? Martha Stewart has you covered. Looking for a festive pillow to liven up your space? Catherine Zeta-Jones has some suggestions. And if you need a new outfit for the office party, Isaac Mizrahi can definitely help with that.

QVC is kicking off the special month with 24 hours of holiday-themed products where shoppers can get a head start on all of their festive needs.

No, we're not talking about summer break. And we're not thinking about festival season either. Instead, the first day of July means one big thing: It's officially time to start shopping for Christmas.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones You Know Her On QVC As...the Oscar winning actress who will bring luxury to your home through Casa Zeta-Jones bedding, décor and more.

Catherine's Holiday Pick "Throw a little Christmas cheer on your couch or bed with these gorgeous Casa Zeta-Jones holiday pillows." SHOP: Casa Zeta-Jones Set of 2 Round Velvet Ruched Pillows, $26.32



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for QVC Susan Lucci You Know Her On QVC As...the Hollywood actress who hopes to transform your workout wardrobe with unique designs and affordable prices.

Susan's Holiday Pick "This holiday, I will definitely be gifting some of my favorite pieces from my Susan Lucci Collection for QVC. So many of the pieces are perfect for women's busy lives. From a morning Pilates class, to lunch with girlfriends and late afternoon meetings, the color block jacket and sleek pair of leggings is perfect to pair together or separately for a stylish, comfortable look for the woman on the go!" SHOP: Susan Lucci Collection Hooded Jacket with Color Block Print, $74 and Susan Lucci Collection Regular Ankle Length Leggings, $46

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Isaac Mizrahi You Know Him On QVC As...the Project Runway All Stars judge and fashion designer who loves to add vibrant colors and great designs to your wardrobe.

Isaac's Gift Pick "My cashmere infinity scarf is a great gift for any chic woman in your life! Cashmere is so luxurious and timeless—a classic piece that she'll be thrilled to add to her wardrobe. The perfect finishing touch for any outfit." SHOP: Isaac Mizrahi Live! 2-Ply Cashmere Cable Knit Infinity Scarf, $86

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for FIT Jill Martin You Know Her On QVC As...the Today show contributor and best-selling author who brings the fashion line G.I.L.I. to life with flawless head-to-toe looks.

Jill's Holiday Pick "The 80's are back and better than ever, so why not give the gift of fashion with a retro twist? I'm currently obsessed with the baby terry jogger from my new athleisure line, Tracy Anderson for G.I.L.I. Get the matching top for a comfy, cozy and stylish gift you can give to friends and family, or choose to keep for yourself!" SHOP: Tracy Anderson for G.I.L.I. Baby Terry Jogger, $43.50 and Tracy Anderson for G.I.L.I. Baby Terry Keyhole Top, $39.14

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney Drew and Jonathan Scott You Know Them On QVC As...the HGTV stars who bring their eye for design to your home thanks to Scott Living.

Drew and Jonathan's Holiday Picks "Who doesn't love wrapping up in a soft towel when they climb out of the bath," Drew shared with E! News. Jonathan added, "Our Scott Living towels are not only comfortable and durable, but they are a beautiful addition to your bathroom." SHOP: Scott Living 12-Piece 100% HygroCotton Bath Towel, $56.76

Brad Barket/Getty Images Martha Stewart You Know Her On QVC As...the lifestyle expert who brings her wide variety of fashion, home, garden, food and beauty products to the network.

Martha's Holiday Picks "A well-stocked bar is particularly nice to have around the holidays when you find yourself entertaining guests with different preferences. Every month I taste wines from around the U.S. and the world, and select my favorites to be shipped to your door, which allows you to take out the guesswork and enjoy tasting. These three-bottle and 12-bottle sets are available as all red, white or a mixed cases, which is wonderful." SHOP: Martha Stewart Wine Co. 3 Bottle Set, $50 and Martha Stewart Wine Co. 12 Bottle Set, $155

Facebook David Venable You Know Him On QVC As...the network's resident foodie who hosts In the Kitchen With David Sundays and Wednesdays. You can likely find him doing a happy dance after enjoying a tasty treat.

David's Holiday Pick "Giving the gift of food is always appropriate (and appreciated!) during the holiday season. QVC can help take the stress out of your holiday shopping with our unique selection of food items at special prices. One of my personal favorites is the Enstrom's Almond Toffee, which come in a festive container and will ship in time for the holidays. Enstrom's is a true family business and has been producing delicious chocolate treats for four generations. The company is based in Colorado and the higher altitude results in a frothy, creamy toffee that is out of this world. All you have to do is buy some holiday themed bags and divvy up the treats to create easy gifts for teachers, your mailman and anyone else who appreciates the sweeter things in life." SHOP: 2-lb Chocolate Almond Toffee Holiday Gift Box, $37.45

Instagram Farah Merhi You Know Her On QVC As...the designer and stylist who brings Inspire Me! Home Decor. The line helps turn your space into an enviable destination.

Farah's Holiday Pick "Throws add a cozy, warm and inviting feel to any room. The Inspire Me! Home Decor Pom Pom Metallic Knit is designed with a touch of glamour and style, yet looks cozy and is versatile thanks to its neutral colors! Makes for a special gift for your loved ones!" SHOP: Inspire Me! Home Decor 50x60 Knit Throw with Faux Fur Details, $73.62

Facebook Jane Treacy You Know Her On QVC As...one of the network's longest running host who has a love for family, Disney and shoes. Her Shoe Shopping With Jane shows are popular among loyal QVC shoppers.

Jane's Holiday Pick "Whether it's my daughters, my sisters, young friends entering college, or someone who needs a lift, I always gift a bracelet from My Saint My Hero. It reminds them I believe in them and embraces all faiths and walks of life. Plus they look super stylish, in fact I'm wearing three right now!" SHOP: My Saint My Hero Bracelet Set, $51

Instagram McKenzie Westmore You Know Her On QVC As...the former Passions star who brings innovative beauty infused with Hollywood history to the shopping network thanks to Westmore Beauty.