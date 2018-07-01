Best 4th of July Sales 2018

12th Tribe

Get select items for $20 on July 4.

21HM

From July 3-5, get 50% off sitewide with the code (if applicable): sale50.

2(X)IST

Get 15% off sale items only, free shipping on orders $50+ from June 30–July 4 with the code: HOT15.

ADMK Jewelry

July 1-4 get 20% off sitewide with the code:July4th.

Adorn Les Dessous

On July 4 get 30% off sitewide with the code: HAPPY 4TH.

ADORNIA

Now through July 4 get 30% off sitewide with the code: REDWHITEANDBABE.

Adore Me

On America's birthday, get your first set for $19.95, buy one get one 50% off select items or up to $40 off select items.

Alternative

July 2-4 get 50% off (excludes last chance items) with the code: FOURTH50.

Andre Assous

From July 1-8 select items will be up to 40% off.

Anine Bing

Now-July 1 get 70% off select styles, no code needed.(10% of all sale items purchased during this sale will be matched and donated to Dress for Success.)

Aritzia

Now until Aug. 19 shop the Spring/Summer Sale,where everything is up to 50% off.

ASH

July 1-6, get 50% off select styles.

Audrey & Olive

July 1-4, get 30% off sitewide with the code: JULY.

Ban.do

Get free shipping on all orders and a gift with purchase on orders over $50 from July 2-6. Gift with purchase are these floaties.

Bandolier

Get free shipping July 4 and 5 when you shop online.

BaubleBar

From June 28-July 4, get an extra 20% off sale items.

Calzedonia

From June 25-July 4 get 50% off select styles.

Charles & Colvard

Get 15% off sitewide from June 24-July 4, no code needed.

CHARLOTTE RUSSE

Get a FREE 4th of July sunglasses in-store on Friday, June 29, no purchase required.

Cinzia Rocca

Get an additional 10% off already 30% off reduced prices. Also get free shipping when you spend over $300 from July 3-9. Just use code: 10FORYOU.

Coalition LA & Motion by Coalition

From June 29-July 4 Coalition LA (outerwear & apparel) & Motion by Coalition activewear will offer 25% off sidewide with the code: FIREWORKS25.